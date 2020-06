(WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Transporation said temporary repairs to U.S. 25/70 in Madison County are underway after a rockslide in the area.

According to a Twitter post on NCDOT Asheville Area, crews will be building a berm to catch debris and will be making the road safe for drivers.

“We plan to reopen it to through traffic in both directions early next week. Please continue using the signed detour,” according to the Tweet.