Temporary road closures planned in Great Smoky Mountains National Park to replace Ramsey Prong Rd bridge

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WSPA) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Tuesday that some roads within the park will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians as crews replace the Ramsey Prong Road bridge.

According to a news release, Ramsey Prong Road and Greenbrier Road, just past the Greenbrier Picnic Area, will be temporarily closed to all motorists and pedestrians starting Monday, Jan. 11 through Friday, March 26.

The picnic area will reportedly remain open throughout the road closure period.

Park officials said Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail and Backcountry Campsite 31 will also be closed through March 26 due to lack of access to the trailheads.

According to the release, Old Settlers, Brushy Mountain and Grapeyard Ridge Trails will also remain open, but hikers will not be able to get to the trails from the Greenbrier area while roads are closed.

Park officials said crews will be using heavy equipment along the roads and will be using sections of the roads to place materials for the project.

According to the release, the bridge replacement is part of a Federal Highway Administration project to replace seven bridges and repair seven others across the park.

