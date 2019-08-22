Tenants fear eviction under new management; management says no one has been evicted

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Some residents of a Greenville apartment complex said they’re confused about new management and are afraid they are going to be evicted.

In June, a Colorado-based company called Monroe Group bought Fleetwood Manor Apartments, which have since been renamed Belle Meade Apartments.

Resident Emma Dunn said she was recently told she’d have to leave her apartment due to renovations and was then told she couldn’t come back because a background check found a misdemeanor in her past.

“I was upset because I didn’t have anywhere to go,” Dunn said.

Activist U.A. Thompson said he’s spoken with about 40 tenants who have been told they have to move because of the renovations, failing background checks, or owing back rent they didn’t know about.

“They have told some you need to move out while we do the renovations, but they’re giving them just a few hours to do so,” Thompson said.

He said about 30 people have moved already.

Lynn Haner, who is the marketing and communications manager at Monroe Group, denied that tenants are having to move out during renovations and said that no one at the complex has been evicted.

She also said the company requires residents to sign new house rules under HUD regulations, but a handful of residents have not complied. Those residents have received a notice saying they may be evicted if they fail to sign, according to Haner.

“Nobody that I know of is going to be evicted, but I think the notification that they received…it’s a legal document so it looks very very serious,” Haner said.

“People…are actually stressed out, nervous because they actually have been told by management, ‘you have to vacate the premises within 30 days'” Thompson said.

Haner said she would be in Greenville Tuesday and Wednesday next week to meet with residents and clarify the situation.

Thompson is hosting a meeting about the issue Monday, August 26 at Rock of Ages Baptist Church at 105 Donaldson Rd. in Greenville at 7 p.m.

You can find information on finding housing at www.gosection8.com and www.housingsearch.com.