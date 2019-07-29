Tenn. woman wakes up to snake wrapped around arm in Memphis hotel

by: WKRN Staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman got the thrill of her life when she woke up in a Memphis hotel.

Melinda Major said she was in Memphis for an appointment and was staying in a local hotel when she woke up feeling something on her arm.

“I first thought, well it’s just my hubby trying to snuggle but then quickly realized.. my hubby wasn’t with me!” said Major.

Melinda said she freaked out and threw the snake across the bed against the head and stood on top of the desk until the manager arrived.

“I’m not scared of many things but snakes, I can’t handle! Can’t deal with them…can’t even look at pictures of them,” Melinda said.

Melinda said she won’t be sleeping for a while after her ordeal.

