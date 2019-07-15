Tennessee man dies after being infected with flesh-eating bacteria

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
ocean-generic_400317

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man died this week after being infected with a flesh-eating bacteria during a trip to the beach.

According to news reports, the man became ill shortly after returning from vacation in Destin Beach, Florida where he was visiting family for the Fourth of July.

Cheryl Wiygul, the man’s daughter, says the family discovered that a large sore had developed on her dad’s back once they had returned home, as well as red bumps on his arms and legs. The man died on July 7, just 48 hours after his last swim in Florida.

Wiygul added that while her dad didn’t have any open cuts or wounds, he did have a compromised immune system due to cancer treatments and that may have put him at greater risk.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store