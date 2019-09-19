Tennessee man spending 10 years in prison after setting daughter on fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tennessee man has begun serving a 10-year prison sentence for setting his disabled daughter on fire in 2018.

Timothy Shane Medley of Giles County pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and abuse of an adult charges.

According to investigators, Medley initially told investigators the May 23, 2018 fire happened when he lit a cigarette while bathing his wheelchair-bound daughter in 91% alcohol. He said the alcohol was used to stop her from itching.

Investigators say he later changed his story, claiming the fire started after he dropped the cigarette into his daughter’s lap.

A flammability test by the state fire marshall’s office using a mannequin showed that only direct flame contact from a lighter to the mannequin resulted in ignition. All other attempts using the cigarette as the ignition source failed, according to investigators.

The daughter was sent to Vanderbilt University Hospital for burn treatment.

Medley began serving his sentence in state prison in August.