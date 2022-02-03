Teppers donate $10M to help build new Charlotte library

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper and his wife, Nicole, made a $10 million investment in The Common Spark campaign through their foundations, money that will be used to help fund the construction of a new public library in Charlotte.

The new main library building is expected to become a marquee destination that is constantly evolving and technology-infused and welcomes residents and visitors alike.

The new library will prioritize strengthening public engagement, supporting inclusive economic opportunity, and connecting community resources as well as creating equitable spaces that encourage collaboration and innovation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store