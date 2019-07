FILE – This Saturday, Jan. 8, 2005 file picture shows the Oconee Nuclear Station in Seneca, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Outdoor warning sirens near the Oconee Nuclear Station will be tested shortly before noon, Wednesday.

65 sirens within 10 miles of the nuclear power plant will sound for three minutes beginning at 11:50am, according to the plant’s operator, Duke Energy.

The tests are done four times per year. After July 10, the next siren test is scheduled for October 9.

For more information on the test and to see a map of the emergency planning zone around the plant, click here.