Texas soldier who shot protester indicted on murder charge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities said an Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer has been indicted on a murder charge.

An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but expressed confidence that Perry would be acquitted.

The indictment comes nearly a year after 28-year-old Garrett Foster was was killed during a night of protests and unrest in several U.S. cities.

Perry’s attorneys said he was working for a ride-sharing company and acted in self-defense after Foster pointed a gun at him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store