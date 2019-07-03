Texas teen mows US flag on lawn to honor fallen soldier

HASLET, Texas (KTVT) – A fallen soldier is being honored in Texas in a very unique way.

A teen said he mowed the lawn to resemble the American flag in memory of Kevin Christian.

According to Military Times, the 21-year-old died Sunday.

Cameron James, 17, said he knew Christian through Boy Scouts.

“Last year, my dad wanted me to do this to celebrate the Fourth of July and then this year, just like last week, one of my best friends from scouting died in the Army. He was just a role model for me so I wanted to make sure he was missed by even the people who didn’t know him,” James said.

It took James about four hours to make the flag.

He put the mower on different settings and used a weed eater to finish the job.

