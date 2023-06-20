GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The injuries that Army veteran Jason Livingston endured while serving are what he said led to him being forced to medically retire.

However, after nearly ten years out of the service, he said if he could, he’d go back in a heartbeat.

More importantly, if you told Livingston he was going to have to plan for life after the service, he would say you’re lying.

“Some people want to be doctors, they want to be lawyers, whatever, you know, being in the Amy that was it for me,” Livingston told 7NEWS.

He joined in 2004.

“Honestly, it was because 911 happened,” he explained. “I think, for a lot of us during that time, that was probably one of the biggest things. You know, nobody likes to see their country attacked.”

Livingston said he knew he wanted to go into combat.

His first deployment was in December 2005.

“And it was a pretty, pretty brutal deployment. We did have a few K.I.A’s, several wounded,” Livingston said. “That was just something that I think haunted all of us on that deployment was just it was just IED after IED after IED.”

As a 19 Delta Cavalry Scout, his role was reconnaissance.

“Identify enemy positions, classified bridges, road streams for traffic ability, that sort of thing,” Livingston explained. “Identify any enemy obstacles, anything like that, do call for a fire mission.”

His second deployment took him to Logar Province, Afghanistan where he was injured and med-evac out.

Livingston said he doesn’t remember much.

“I had mortar rounds dropped on me, I took shrapnel to the left side of my neck,” said Livingston.

He said he lost his coordination but knew he still had more to give.

“​I was in Charlie Company WTU which, when you’re in a WTU your only job is to be a patient and to recover,” Livingston said. “And I already made up my mind that I wasn’t done.”

After a long process, he re-enlisted.

“I ended up going to fourth brigade 68K and on our JMRC rotation, which is about three months after I got there, our JMRC rotation or, or, or pre-deployment, training, going back to Afghanistan, I was re-injured and everything kind of came back,” Livingston said. “And I ended up in the hospital while we were down at Fort Polk, and I was told right there that as soon as we got back that they were dropping my med board paperwork.”

Livingston said it was a bittersweet reality.



“I wasn’t done by a longshot,” he shared. “I mean, I everything, all I knew was, was the Army, I had no plan b, I had no other alternatives.”

He said life since has been a constant battle.

“PTSD has been a huge struggle for me and my family has had to deal with it,” said Livingston.

He said he knows it’s still a long road ahead but that staying engaged with the family has benefitted him the most.

Jason Livingston, Thank You For Your Service.

