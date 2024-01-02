ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Like many without a path, Emmett J. Tucker Junior said getting drafted was a gift.

“That was one of the best things ever happened to me, Tucker shared with 7NEWS. “I was a 19/20 year old kid on the streets going nowhere. I didn’t do anything bad… Never been in any trouble. It just wasn’t going into well.”

He said it didn’t matter where he was headed… It was just nice to have direction.

“And I got drafted under the late President John F. Kennedy and was in 1963 when I got my initial letter,” Tucker said. “And then after John F. Kennedy got assassinated, I got another letter from Lindon B. Johnson telling me when to report and I reported to the 9th 1964 to Fort Jackson.”

Tucker Junior ended up in the infantry.

“We trained hard, very hard. Lots of schools,” he explained. “Some of those certificates you see around this wall have come from those schools I went to as an infantry soldier. It was kind of tough, but I managed to pull it off. But I was motivated”

After two years spent in active duty, Tucker Junior went into the reserves as a Drill Sergeant.

“I had to have two personalities, Jekyll and Hyde. Oh, I was bad,” Tucker Junior said giggling. “I used to raise so much sin in my barracks. And I would leave, and those guys would think I was still there.”

But Tucker Junior said he loved it.

“But the beautiful part about it is you go to the reception station, you pick up 260 soldiers… Nine weeks later, they march across the parade field in step, looking good, dressed up nicely,” he shared. “You’ve turned from a civilian to a barren soldier.”

Today, Tucker Junior serves as a member of the Campbell’s Patriots.

“Our job at Campbell’s Patriots is to make sure that fallen veterans get a very decent send-off,” said Tucker Junior.

That includes taps and presentation of the flag.

“I coordinate those funerals for Campbell’s Patriots,” Tucker Junior said. “Last year, we did 150 funerals.”

Tucker Junior said it’s in his nature to give back.

“I’m enjoying what I’m doing out here,” Tucker Junior explained. “But if I had this opportunity to put that big brown hat on again, and get in front of those soldiers’ faces, I’ll do it tomorrow.”

Emmett J. Tucker Junior, Thank You for Your Service.

To nominate a veteran to be featured in our Thank You for Your Service series, click here.