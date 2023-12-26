(WSPA) – There’s a common theme among veterans transitioning out of the military looking for a new purpose. Many have to find their nation and it’s typically in some realm of continuing to serve the community which is just the case for Brandon Worley.

Worley grew up playing golf in Laurens County. He decided to enlist in the army and worked as a 91P. He worked on paladins and long-range artillery along with serving as a support when equipment was not working.

“We went over as a 12-man team to start working with the Afghan police and helping them strategize,” Worley said. After 10 months, he returned home and made the decision to be discharged.

“That initial transition, I think, where a lot of veterans struggle, well at least for myself, was finding that next purpose,” Worley said.

After being discharged, he received a Bachelor’s in psychology and then his Master’s.

“All my research was focused on elite athletes, collegiate performers and how we enhanced performance on the golf course,” Worley said. His studies eventually led him to volunteer for a youth golf program.

Worley said, “It ended up being a state-wide program for special-needs youth and visually impaired youth…That was the first time I was introduced to adaptive golf as a form of therapy.”

Worley stated that he noticed there was a gap in the Upstate for similar volunteer services, so he took a risk and started a nonprofit from scratch. He is now the executive director for Carolina Adaptive Golf.

It started as a foundation to serve veterans and has evolved into serving disabled youth.

“Not only has it helped them [veterans] get control of PTSD but it’s really gave them a new sense of purpose,” Worley said. “Fellow brothers in arms come out and get the joy of being a mentor, coach or even a participant.”

Brandon Worley, Thank You for Your Service.

To nominate a veteran to be featured in our Thank You for Your Service series, click here.