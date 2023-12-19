INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – If you go into the dictionary and search for the word patriotism, you’ll likely find Diana Perez.

“I come from Columbia, South America,” she explained to 7NEWS. “A country that has suffered from war. I have seen war, I have lived war,” retired Army veteran, Perez said.

She came to the United States in 1995 to work as a licensed physical therapist.

One day at work, Perez got to speak with a coworker about how the U.S. military operates.

“Knowing the difference between justice and injustice, I will do anything, including give my life at any second, to stop the bad people from continuing to hurt,” said Perez.

And so she enlisted in the Army Reserves in February of 2000.

“You have to renounce your other citizenship,” Perez explained. “So now I’m no longer a Colombian citizen. I’m only a United States citizen.”

With a sponsorship and a green card, she joined the armed forces.

Perez enlisted as a Medic and throughout her 22-year career, three of them were spent in active duty.

Perez said she was eventually promoted to be a Drill Sergeant.

“They are the ones who transfer civilians that think of me, me, me into soldiers, soldiers like myself, who are willing to give our life at any second, no questions asked for the good of everybody else,” said Perez.

Perez said she was called to deploy to Iraq but it never happened.

“I had my backpack, you have to be ready to go immediately,” Perez said. “We waited for six months and they didn’t send us.”

But her work continued.

“I was able to reflect, train educate soldiers, about the reality of the world,” she said. “And I will say, well, to mold the new soldiers into ethical strong soldiers. And they represent the United States towards justice and freedom for everybody.”

Perez described her relationship with the Army as a marriage

“To me, my relationship with the United States Army was like a wife is with her husband,” Perez shared. “I gave everything, everything in my soul.”

In 2022, she broke her rotator cuff during a fitness test and was forced to retire.

“I couldn’t even talk about it. I couldn’t hear a cadence,” she recounted, holding back tears. “It breaks my heart.”

Perez now uses her skills as a home healthcare provider.

And while she might be retired, she shared that her time technically isn’t over, yet.

“They still can call me until I’m 60. I’m not there yet,” she explained. “​And I’ll go with just one arm because I will fight for justice.”

Diana Perez, Thank You for Your Service.

If you know a veteran like Perez you want to feature in our Thank You for Your Service series, click here.