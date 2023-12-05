BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – In 1988, Albert Tate said he needed a new path in life.

“I felt like my life was going in the wrong direction and I needed to make a change,” Tate told 7NEWS.

Born and raised in Gaffney, he said his nine-to-five job just wasn’t cutting it.

“The Army was a way out. ‘that, ‘Cause in Gaffney, it wasn’t working out for me,” Tate explained. “I stayed in a lot of trouble.”

Tate said the change was quick.

“I left a note on the table saying I was going to the Army and I left the next day,” said Tate.

And off he went to Fort Benning, Georgia for boot camp.

Tate enlisted in the infantry division, 11 Bravo which he enjoyed until he transferred over to Fort Knox, Kentucky.

“We trained with the special forces, 100-first,” Tate shared. “We trained with the 82nd, trained with different units. That was probably some of the best training I had before going to Germany.”

At the time, Desert Storm was underway, and that took Tate to his first deployment in Turkey.

“Where we brought the Kurds back across the border from Iraq into Turkey,” Tate said. “The mission was called ‘Operation Provide Comfort.'”

Tate said that was his first time being fired upon- but the training he had prepared him for it.

Following his time there, he re-enlisted.

Tate’s next tour sent him to Saudi Arabia and then to Djibouti, Africa.

“In 2006, I want to say, we trained up until 2007,” Tate said. “And in 2007, we deployed to Afghanistan.”

His unit served as a police mentor team for Afghani police and that’s when his life forever changed.

During his mission, Tate’s Humvee was hit while on patrol by an RPG or a rocket-propelled grenade.

“When Miles turned around and looked at me, I saw his face and it was burned,” Tate told 7 NEWS. “You know? I was shocked. I got on the radio and I called, I said ‘We’ve been hit!'”

He said his buddy Miles was able to use what strength he did have to get the unit out of the kill zone and for that, he’s forever grateful.

“It is very emotional to me because I just want to thank them guys,” Tate explained. “I mean, the gunners, the drivers, everybody. We didn’t lose one person.”

That incident ended Tate’s wartime.

He soon after retired from the service so he could focus on his family.

“I would have never, you know, looked at myself as, you know, being something special…” Tate shared. “But that’s the way they look at me, my daughter, my wife, my son.”

Tate said he owes it to his family, his faith, and his friends to get him by and make him feel proud of what he did for our country.

“I didn’t know the Army was for me,” he shared. “But it turned out to be great.”

Albert Tate, Thank You for Your Service.

To nominate a veteran to be featured in our ‘Thank You for Your Service’ series, click here.