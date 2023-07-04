GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Milledge Morton was born and raised in Greenwood, South Carolina.

He’s the oldest brother to eight younger siblings and spent his days before the Army working in a cotton mill.

“I did not enlist,” he told 7NEWS. “I was drafted at that time because the draft was still in effect. So I had no other choice.”

So off he went to boot camp.

“And three days before we got ready to deploy… President Johnson that took over [for] President John F. Kennedy after he was assassinated, stopped our audits…,” Morton explained. “He said we want you to go to Hawaii, for ranger training.”

According to the Army, ranger training is one of the toughest courses for a soldier.

Morton said it included several seasoned leaders getting them ready to fight in the war. When training was up, they went to Vietnam.

“First night we were there, the VC [Viet Cong] gave us a welcome party,” Morton said. “We hadn’t even had a chance to set up base camp, but we had to dig in. No one was hurt… Just sniper fire. Like I said… Welcome to Vietnam.”

However, Morton said ranger training prepared him for all the scenarios he faced.

He explained there were several.

“In January of 67 Prevot, one of my comrades I trained with from Alabama, he got shot in the arm on op,” Morton said. “I had to go out and get him and the enemy opened up on me.”

It was Morton’s bravery that quickly moved him up the ranks.

“In the Army, I was a PFC when I arrived in Vietnam,” he said. “I went to E4 and by being an E4, I was able to take on responsibility as a five-team leader and then later on I became an E-5 five-team leader.”

Morton said after a while, being in active battle every day was almost numbing.

“Once you’ve been in firefights over a period of time, it doesn’t bother you anymore,” Morton explained. “You just become immune to it. You just say, well, I’m gonna take them out before they take me out.”

But, Morton said two things kept him going.

“I was engaged to get married before I went into the military,” Morton said.

Morton said he needed to get home to see his fiance and family that he left behind.

They reminded him constantly how much they missed him by sending letters.

“It was a big help, you know, I didn’t feel sad because I got letters I could read, some letters I wasn’t able to read til two weeks later because of where we was at in the field,” Morton said. “But you get back, you got to stack your letters, you get two or three days off, and you read your mail and you feel happy.”

Morton said that’s exactly what got him out in 1967.

He said his life since then has been busy with his wife, three sons, grandchildren, and therapy.

“I’ve been in a lot of counseling down in Augusta, Georgia, Columbia, South Carolina, or Greenwood,” Morton shared. “Dr. Ayers in Greenwood.”

He said he was encouraged to go see someone and recommends the same to others.

Morton said despite the hardships, he’s proud to be an American.

“​I’ve been at other places and to me this country has a lot of food in the grocery store. They have many, many cars. We have a telephone, we have television,” Morton said. “In other words, I will say this is the land that flows with milk and honey.”

And to have fought for our freedoms.

Mill Morton, Thank You for Your Service.

To nominate a veteran to be featured in our Thank You for Your Service series, click here.