INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – In 1943, Arthur Cummings was a junior at the Citadel.

“I graduated from Greenville High School and I think my parents would let me go anywhere I wanted to go,” said Cummings.

So he set off to the Lowcountry.

“I knew two or three Citadel graduates and they were honorable people I admired,” Cummings told 7 NEWS. “They set an example that I thought I could follow.”

He said his entire class enlisted in a military branch and he chose the Air Force to avoid infantry.

“The Air Force was more glamourous,” said Cummings. “I was training to be a navigator on a B24. We were stationed in Boise.”

Cummings said he never deployed, which he added was disappointing.

“I didn’t know I wasn’t going to be deployed,” he explained. “Most of my buddies did, that were stationed in the infantry, deployed.”

Still… Cummings said he trained each day to be prepared.

“Usually you flew every day,” Cummings shared. “Get up pretty early, 7 o’clock and either you were in class or scheduled to fly.”

Which Cummings said took up most of his days.

“I thank God that I didn’t have to go into the war zone,” said Cummings.

And at 100 years old, with a 75-year happy marriage, he added that he’s thankful for the life he’s lived.

“I never thought I’d live this long and I never thought I’d be married that long, but the good lord must be taking care of us,” said Cummings.

Arthur Cummings, Thank You for Your Service.

