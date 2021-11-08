Thanksgiving Day races happening throughout SC for runners, walkers, strollers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Mamie Walker is sick and tired of the government abruptly cutting off her social security benefits, leaving her unable to pay her rent and buy food. She said it's all because of a mistake no one can explain.

Walker hasn't received benefits for the past two months. She received a letter from the U.S. Social Security Administration saying she owes over $237,000 in "overpayments" and won't receive benefits again until September, 2034. She would be 100 years old.