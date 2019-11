NEW YORK (WSPA/CNN Newsource) – It isn’t something you see every day: a full Thanksgiving dinner on the subway.

A group of New Yorkers put together a mobile meal – of sorts – inside the L train on the city’s subway, according to WPIX-TV.

The people behind the feast say it took three months to plan.

Commuters enjoyed the meal for an entire hour Sunday evening.

The group said they want to make the meal an annual Thanksgiving tradition.