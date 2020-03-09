The Blood Connection seeing low donor numbers due to coronavirus concerns

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Blood Connection has been seeing a low donor turnout.

According to a news release, the company’s local inventory has been impacted as more donors are deferred for health reasons or due to COVID-19 concerns.

The company said they have had several blood drive cancellations. They have also had requests from other community blood centers across the nation who are in need of blood products.

The Blood Connection said they will supply local hospitals first but does have a responsibility to help support other centers in need.

The company said they have been taking extra precautionary measures to make sure donor centers and mobiles are clean and safe for everyone. Donors are required to do a health screening every time they give.