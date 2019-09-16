The Carolina Miracle League fall season kicks off 12th year

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Monday, September 16th was Opening Day for the Carolina Miracle League’s fall baseball season.

This marked the 12th year the league has been able to give kids and teens with disabilities and special needs the chance to play baseball.

It’s a chance to feel included and play a game just like their able body peers.

At the North Spartanburg Sports Complex, in Boiling Springs, Miracle Park baseball diamond is specifically designed for miracle league games.

The field has a special type of turf, that is both spongy and soft, it allows wheelchairs to run the bases. It also helps eliminate the chance of major injuries in case of a fall.

This fall season makes 122 players, ages 5 and up, that will be able to get out on the field and just have fun, said the league’s Executive Director Pam Dean.

“We give them buddies each and every week to help them. We see them progress. We see them learn how to hit a pitch ball. We’re here for adaptive sports, so that all kids can play ball,” Dean said.

Games take place on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights. Dean said the goal every year is the same, no matter the child, make sure everyone can join the game.

“Every child needs to play. We have them from sever to moderate. The sever ones are just as excited, big ole‘ smiles. You may have to help them hold the ball. You may have to help them. But they’re just as excited to be out there too,” Dean said.

The league’s first game was the Spartans versus the Terriers at 6 p.m.

“Just because they have bee– they were born with a physical disability or a mental disability, they still deserve the opportunity to play ball. Baseball is America’s favorite past time,” Dean said, “It’s the easiest to adapt. Why not do that?”

Dean added that the league is always looking for volunteers, coaches, and sponsors to help grow the game and include every player.

If you’d like to know more information about the games or how to help, click here.