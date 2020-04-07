The Carpenter’s Table in need of immediate donations

MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carpenter’s Table Community Outreach Center and Food Pantry has asked for the community’s help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is in immediate need of several items including:

Canned food (meat, vegetables, fruit, beef stew, soup, pasta, etc.)

Cereal

Instant oatmeal

Instant grits

Pancake mix and syrup

Spaghetti and sauce

Mac and cheese

Peanut butter and jelly

Dish-washing liquid

Bath soap

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Cleaning supplies

Donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at The Carpenter’s Table, located at 5957 Reidville Road in Moore. Donation pick up can be arranged by calling (864) 237-8794.

Monetary donations can be made through the organization’s website.