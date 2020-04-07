The Carpenter’s Table in need of immediate donations

1  of  13
MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carpenter’s Table Community Outreach Center and Food Pantry has asked for the community’s help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is in immediate need of several items including:

  • Canned food (meat, vegetables, fruit, beef stew, soup, pasta, etc.)
  • Cereal
  • Instant oatmeal
  • Instant grits
  • Pancake mix and syrup
  • Spaghetti and sauce
  • Mac and cheese
  • Peanut butter and jelly
  • Dish-washing liquid
  • Bath soap
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper
  • Cleaning supplies

Donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at The Carpenter’s Table, located at 5957 Reidville Road in Moore. Donation pick up can be arranged by calling (864) 237-8794.

Monetary donations can be made through the organization’s website.

