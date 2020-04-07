The Carpenter’s Table in need of immediate donations

MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carpenter’s Table Community Outreach Center and Food Pantry has asked for the community’s help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization is in immediate need of several items including:
- Canned food (meat, vegetables, fruit, beef stew, soup, pasta, etc.)
- Cereal
- Instant oatmeal
- Instant grits
- Pancake mix and syrup
- Spaghetti and sauce
- Mac and cheese
- Peanut butter and jelly
- Dish-washing liquid
- Bath soap
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Cleaning supplies
Donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at The Carpenter’s Table, located at 5957 Reidville Road in Moore. Donation pick up can be arranged by calling (864) 237-8794.
Monetary donations can be made through the organization’s website.