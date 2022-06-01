SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Children’s Museum of the Upstate-Spartanburg on Wednesday launches its free pop-up classroom: a weekly class to prepare 3K-5K students for kindergarten in the fall.

Registration is open now. To sign your child up, click here.

The class will teach children the basics of classroom etiquette, like raising a hand to speak or using inside voices. The program runs each Wednesday at 1 p.m. between June 1 and July 27, with a 5-day countdown to the school year on Aug. 1-5.

The pop-up classroom program will offer free books and admission to one child and one caregiver.