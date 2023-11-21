GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Black Friday is in just a few days but don’t expect plumbers to be in line with you at the mall, because the day is notorious for plumbing emergencies.

Nothing will ruin the scent of your Thanksgiving feast like a clogged drain.

“Clogged drains can definitely take away from the holiday and the fun,” Nick Bridges, Owner of Sterling Craft Plumbing said.

You won’t catch the plumbers at Sterling Craft Plumbing shopping Friday because they will be responding to all the mishaps from the day before.

“So, they call it ‘Brown Friday.’ It’s the time after Thanksgiving where we see an increase in service calls,” Josh Henson, Service Technician Sterling Craft Plumbing said.

Plumbers said the main issues are in the kitchen.

“The main one, especially during the holidays, is going to be from grease clogs, people accidently pouring a lot of grease down their drains,” Henson said. “People pour it down as a liquid but as it cools down it does solidify. It’s sticky, anything that goes down will get hung up on it and it builds up more and more.”

What happens in the kitchen doesn’t just stay there, it has larger implications.

“When folks pour or flush things down the drain or toilet that are not supposed to, they reach our pump stations with Greer CPW. Pump stations are really designed to take wastewater and not necessary these items,” Alison Rauch, Public Information Coordinator for Greer CPW said.

Remember, what can clog your drains, can also clog Greer CPW’s.

“Anytime it goes down the drain it coats the inside of our sewer pipes, and you think of it, it keeps getting clogged, everything you keep pouring something down the drain,” Rauch said.

Utility officials said they have to use heavy equipment to clear out the waste.

“We sent 46 tons of that type of material to the landfill so far this year,” adding up to five 20-yard containers of waste that has been taken to the landfill.

Greer CPW added the best way to discard of grease is to let it cool down and then toss it in your garbage. They also recommend wiping your plate of food residue into the trash after you have your Thanksgiving meal to ensure no plumbing emergencies.