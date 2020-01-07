The Esso Club getting ready for 2020 National Championship Game

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One of the more popular bars on Clemson Football game nights, The Esso Club, said its ready for Monday’s game against LSU.

One of the bartender-waitress, Kara Moore, said the walls covered in Clemson gear, in addition to it’s physical location, are why the club is the best place on game days.

“For us to be as close to the stadium as we are, it kinda feels like, we are part of it. We’re very close to it. Just any time there’s a touchdown you get to see all the fireworks and everything. It’s really nice to be this close,” Moore said.

At the club for lunch, Edwin Evering said Esso is something else on game day.

“This place is hoppin’. I mean, the music is great, there’s huge crowds. The whole parking lot is full of people. There’s no parking in this parking lot,” Evering said. “It’s crazy and it’s a great environment.”

Evering has been to every Clemson home football game for the past 20 years. He’s also part of a tailgate group that’s been together for nearly 50 years.

Whether he comes here before football or after baseball games, Evering explained that Esso is part of his history.

“The Esso Club is known throughout the area as a great place to meet friends and good food, good drink and we have a lot of fun here,” Evering said.

Clemson senior Brad Farrel started as a cook for the sports bar back in June. He said he loves the atmosphere this job has.

He added that almost every fan would want to go to New Orleans. But, since it’s not possible for everyone, The Esso Club is a good alternative.

Farrel said the bar will have you covered from food, to drinks, to somewhere to sit.

“Come game day, everyone is just focused on getting as many tickets out as possible. The whole outside area transforms and we have a bunch more seating,” Farrel said. “Just come in and I promise you’ll have some good food waiting for you.”

The 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship against LSU will be on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.