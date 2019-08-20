The First Tee of the Upstate expands to Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The First Tee of the Upstate is now in Anderson County.

The First Tee is an organization that introduces the game of golf young people, according to their website.

The group held a training event Friday morning at T. L. Hanna High School.

About 20 P.E. teachers in Anderson County took part in the training.

The youth development program teaches resiliency, goal setting and other skills through the game of golf.

“It’s exciting for me because we have students that will never ever see a golf club until this program comes into their school,” Anderson District 5 Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Tripp Dukes said.

The First Tee of the Upstate was already in Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.

Click to learn more about The First Tee of the Upstate.