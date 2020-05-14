The gift of a tree after a tornado in Seneca

Seneca, SC (WSPA) – It’s one month since the tornado touched down in Seneca and one woman is commemorating it by planting new life.

There’s a new wave of energy, hope and optimism in Seneca, In the midst of cleaning up trees and debris, there’s a gift of new life. New trees signify life to a damaged community.

“One lady said she lost like 54 trees.” donated tress, DeeDee Godsey said.

“This was on our list of things to buy and plant and were blown away that someone was so thoughtful.” Homeowner, Kyle Nicholson said.

This week 52 families found small trees on their door steps thanks to DeeDee Godsey.

“This tree, this tree means so much to us to be able to start over and like I said just watch it grow.” Homeowner, Melissa Gibson said.

Melissa Gibson and her family barely made it to safety before a tornado touched down a few weeks ago in Seneca. “I never expected the oak tree to fall, but the oak tree was on the right side of the house.” Gidson said.

The kindness of strangers brought a glimmer of hope and left a lasting impression. “It was important for me to help my friend do this.” Friend, April Bapties said.

Like so many others, they saw the devastation and wanted to help. “It just touched my heart and I said that’s what I can do.” Godsey said.

For families like the Gibson’s and the Nicholson’s, left with repairs and pieces to pick up, this small gesture left a lasting impression.

“Every day we see that tree growing it will be a reminder of God’s blessing and good people taking care of you.” Homeowner, Kyle Nicholson said.

Hundreds of trees were destroyed in Seneca. While Godsey says she can’t replace them all, she’ll do what she can to help families plant roots once again.

DeeDee Godsey has already purchased 30 trees for next weeks delivery. She set up a Facebook page called ‘Blessings for Seneca’ for those who want to help.