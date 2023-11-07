EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Habit Burger Grill is expected to open its third location in the Upstate this week.

The Habit Burger Grill grand opening in Easley will be Wednesday at 7: 30 a.m. located at 6210 Calhoun Memorial Highway.

The 2,800 sq. foot Easley restaurant will offer drive-thru, dine-in, takeout; and delivery will be available.

As part of its grand opening, the Habit Burger Grill will host free, exclusive pre-opening VIP events for its CharClub and mobile app members.

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, November 11): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The Habit Burger Grill will start serving the public on November 15.