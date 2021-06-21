The Johnson Collection shows off exhibit about Southern summer

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) The Johnson Collection Gallery in downtown Spartanburg is presenting “Reflections on a Southern Summer,” a show detailing summer traditions and activities in the South throughout the years.

The show has images from several different states in the South and several different traditions including fishing, waterfalls, swimming and eating ice cream.

To view the collection visit Wed-Fri 12 p.m. -4 p.m., and the first Saturday of every month.

Find out more at The Johnson Collection website.