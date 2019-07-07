The Latest: US wins 4th Women’s World Cup title

United States’ Megan Rapinoe runs to teammates after the team won the Women’s World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

LYON, France (AP) — The Latest on the Women’s World Cup final (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

The United States has won the Women’s World Cup for the fourth time after beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday night.

Forward Megan Rapinoe’s coolly taken penalty, following a video review, put the defending champions ahead in the 61st minute.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle’s fine solo goal made it 2-0 in the 69th, as she powered to the edge of the penalty area and hit a low strike.

Rapinoe’s sixth goal moved her even with teammate Alex Morgan and England’s Ellen White as the tournament’s leading scorers.

Rapinoe, who recovered from a right hamstring strain to play, got an ovation from the U.S. fans when she came off in the 79th.

6:30 p.m.

Rose Lavelle has put the United States up 2-0 against the Netherlands with a fine solo goal in the 69th minute.

The midfielder collected the ball some 30 meters out, advanced to the penalty area and skipped past defender Stefanie van der Gragt before planting a low shot past goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal.

She was mobbed as she dived into the arms of her teammates as she sprinted to the U.S. bench to celebrate.

6:20 p.m.

Megan Rapinoe has opened the scoring for the United States in the 61st minute with a penalty against the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final.

Referee Stephanie Frappart awarded the penalty following a video review showed that defender Stefanie van der Gragt made a high challenge on striker Alex Morgan.

Rapinoe confidently struck the spot-kick down the middle and past a static Sari van Veenendaal, who seemed to anticipate Rapinoe would shoot to the side and was wrong-footed.

It was Rapinoe’s sixth goal, tying her with Morgan and England’s Ellen White at the top of the scoring charts.

6:10 p.m.

U.S. defender Kelley O’Hara has been replaced for the second half by Ali Krieger.

O’Hara needed on-field treatment near the end of the first half after colliding head to head with Dutch winger Lieke Martens as they jumped up to contest a high ball.

5:50 p.m.

The United States and the Netherlands were deadlock 0-0 at halftime in the Women’s World Cup final, mainly because of Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal. She has made three key stops.

U.S. midfielder Julie Ertz saw her hooked shot saved in the 27th minute following a corner.

Van Veenendaal imposed herself again in the 38th, keeping out Alex Morgan’s low shot from Megan Rapinoe’s left-wing cross. She denied Morgan again, this time with an even better save, low to her left to tip Morgan’s fizzing driver away for a corner.

