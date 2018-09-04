The Meaning of Labor Day Video

Travelers Rest, SC - As people embrace a day off today, the meaning of Labor Day is not lost on leisure activities. To some Labor Day means the unofficial end of summer, for others it’s time off from work and school. However you define it, most have figured out how to enjoy it. The most work anyone’s doing at this ice cream shop on Labor Day is pushing a rocking chair and cooling off one scoop at a time.

Beautiful weather on this Labor Day, pulls families out of their homes and into the sun. Claire Griffin and her friends will spend the day hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Claire says, "it's just a perfect day to get out, everybody's off work so it's an awesome day."

For the Cato family, the meaning of the day is expressed in activities. They’re spending it on two wheels. Taking in every twist and turn, that pumps energy into an otherwise normal day.

Lisa Cato says, "it means that we are away from labor and my husbands off, I home school the kids so we take the day off."

Chris Vest was out riding with his boys and enjoys spending time with them, especially on days like today. Chris says, "labor day means exactly this getting outside being with family resting, we all work really hard it's good to enjoy some time off."

Labor Day is meant to recognize the contributions workers make to society. Congress passed a bill making Labor Day a national holiday. So whether you choose to walk your dog, share a cup of ice cream with him, hit the water in your bathing suit or speed through it, letting the wind blow in your hair.

Chris says, “There are so many beautiful things to enjoy.” Take the time to enjoy the many activities made possible by a community of workers who contribute to society. At Lake Bowen, people are defining Labor Day in their own way and enjoying this great weather. Labor Day is always recognized o the first Monday in September.