The Salvation Army of Spartanburg in need of winter donations

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As winter is approaching, the Salvation Army of Spartanburg is asking for your help.

They need items to keep folks warm–now more than ever.

“COVID-19 is really unusual in our lives,” Samuel Kim, with the Salvation Army of Spartanburg, said. “I’ve never ever experienced this kind of situation.”

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg–like so many others–has been hit hard by the virus.

“We have more needs coming in through our door, but, actually, the donations are going down because of COVID-19,” Kim said.

And they only expect those needs to increase around the holidays.

“We see more people who’ve lost their jobs and who’ve lost their houses. We’re seeing more homeless people,” he said.

Most importantly, Kim said, they need help keeping those people warm.

“The heater for winter season. As winter is coming very close right now, we try to be ready for those in need with the heaters,” he said.

But that’s not all they need.

“Food, clothing, blankets, shoes, even bicycles,” he said.

So, if you’re in the spirit of giving, they’re asking that you donate.

“The bottom line is, while we want to help the people as much as we can, we are still limited because of COVID-19 and our donations are really down,” Kim said.

Used items can be taken to the Salvation Army Family Store on John B. White, Sr. Boulevard.

They’re also still doing their Angel Tree program this year, which supplies presents for children, but those items must be new.

“Christmas toys, Christmas clothing, and Christmas gifts for those kids who are struggling,” Kim said.

The Salvation Army told 7 News they’re grateful for every item–big or small.

“No matter what they have, if they want to share, we welcome it any time and we will appreciate it,” Kim said.

If you’d like to give a monetary donation, click here.

Officials with the Salvation Army told 7 News they’ll officially kick off their Angel Tree program in November, and they still plan to have bell-ringers and Christmas kettles outside of grocery stores during the holiday season as well.