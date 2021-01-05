The skeletal remains of a fetus found in the wall of a home in Pacolet

Pacolet, SC (WSPA) – The skeletal remains of a fetus were found in the wall of a home in Spartanburg County Saturday night.

An investigation is now underway to find out what happened.

It is a discovery that’s going to take a forensic anthropologist to find answers for a family and the current homeowners.

“I’ve been doing this several years, I think that’s the first time I’ve come across something like that.” Pacolet Police Department, Chief John Alexander said.

Pacolet’s Police Chief John Alexander says fetal skeletal remains were found in a home over the weekend, while the owners were remodeling.

“One of the owners noticed some cloth wraps in there and he pulled it out and they opened it up and realized it was some type of bone.” Chief Alexander said.

The house on Milligan Street sits near the old mill, according to a property record search; the house was built in 1915.

“It takes an amount of time for them to be able to catalog all the bones there’s special consideration that they go thru.” Spartanburg county coroner, Rusty Clevenger said.

While the discovery is shocking, the coroner says they have a job to do.

“We are human first and foremost, but we have to try and gain as much information.” Coroner Clevenger said.

The next step is for the anthropologist to complete its process and report the findings back to the coroner and ultimately law enforcement.

“It could be 40 -50 -60 years old for all we know at that point it’s going to be so hard to find any type of information. Chief Alexander said.

The Pacolet Police Chief says they have to wait for more information to see how the case will move forward.

According to the coroner, the anthropology exams could take months to complete.