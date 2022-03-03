(Video above: The Spartanburgers prepare for the first game of their inaugural 2021 season.)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple viewers contacted 7NEWS about The Spartanburgers 2022 season after getting email bounces and reaching a disconnected phone number.

We reached out to The Coastal Plains League, which The Spartanburgers are a member of, for additional information and they provided this statement:

The Coastal Plain League announced today that its Spartanburg franchise will suspend operations for the 2022 season. The league was recently updated regarding financial hardships the former ownership group suffered, brought on by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost of targeted renovations at Duncan Park Stadium agreed to by the former ownership prior to the team’s move to Spartanburg that are needed to bring the facility up to league standards—including increased seating, expanded concessions and restrooms.

The CPL will work closely with the City of Spartanburg and District 7 on a comprehensive plan that will bring baseball back to the market in 2023 with new owners and a renewed effort to entertain the Spartanburg community with a talented team and fun atmosphere. The league is committed to assist all signed Spartanburg players find a new place to play for this season elsewhere in the league’s footprint or outside of the CPL.

“While this is not the desired outcome, it became apparent after our investigation that this was the right decision,” said CPL Commissioner Justin Sellers. “We will begin discussions as soon as possible with leaders from both the city and school district that will see CPL baseball return to Spartanburg for 2023.”

“We are optimistic when it comes to the future and being able to bring CPL baseball back next summer,” says CPL executive director Justin Sellers.