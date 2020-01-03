The Upstate remembers local legend Sam Wyche

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–A genius on the football field and an advocate for organ donation, Sam Wyche left a mark here in South Carolina and beyond.

The name Sam Wyche means a lot of things. Some called him the mind behind the NFL as we know it today. Many said he was the biggest advocate for organ donation. More still called him a local legend.

But no matter who you talk to they’ll call Sam Wyche humble and inspirational.

Perhaps best known for coaching the Cincinnati Bengals to the Superbowl, Wyche maintained his love for the game through his entire life.

“I think the first time i met him was when he was an assistant coach at Pickens high school,” Bob Mihalic said.

Mihalic knew the name Sam Wyche, but it wasn’t until they started calling Furman football games together that he truly knew the man behind the magic.

“He’s brilliant. He’s brilliant as a football mind and just as a thinker,” said Mihalic.

A love of magic he shared with Carolina’s Family. But Wyche’s true passion always remained on the field.

“He brings that knowledge to the campus of Furman, to Pickens high school and was incredibly humble about it,” Mihalic said.

When Wyche left the NFL he came back to the Upstate.

“Just one of the guys, he came in and said he’d be here to help in any way he could,” Pickens Football assistant coach Chad Seaborn said.

Seaborn coached the Pickens Blue Flame football team alongside Wyche and says it was something of a dream come true.

“He was just one of us, but the once you were done and kind of step back and say we’re coaching with a guy who played in the Superbowl, coached in the Superbowl it just kind of blew our mind,” Seaborn said.

Beyond the game Wyche faced his own challenger, a failing heart. In 2016 he received a heart transplant and becoming a champion for organ donation.

“He was given a second chance at life he was using it to help others get a second chance,” Mihalic said.

Spreading his humble and kind nature.

“And the things that he did and that he cared about will go on forever and we’ll make sure and carry those things on as well,” Seaborn said.

Forever leaving a legacy on and off the gridiron.

“Everything he did, he embraced with great passion and purpose. And I think if we can take that message and embrace our lives the same way I think we’ll do okay,” Mihalic said.

Through it all, Wyche found a way to serve his community. Whether it was through his work with Meals on Wheels or becoming a county council member.

His focus always came back to this community which he loved deeply, and which will miss him and honor his memory.