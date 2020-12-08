The upstate remembers the impact of Pearl Harbor on its 79th Anniversary

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – Monday, December 7, 2020, marks the 79th Anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Many around the Upstate are remembering the events on that day. As we pause to remember the attack, we must also remember the sacrifices made. Names listed at a local memorial remind us that some made the ultimate sacrifice.

The bombing of Pearl Harbor happened on December 7, 1941, a day that will live in the hearts and minds of so many, like Charles Rouse, his uncle was stationed in Hawaii on that fateful Sunday.

“These planes started coming in they thought they were planes doing maneuvers and they thought that’s unusual, it’s Sunday we don’t do that. Then the bombs started to fall and there was nothing but confusion.” American Legion, Charles Rouse said.

The attack came about 8am that Sunday morning, hundreds of Japanese planes made the surprise raid on Pearl Harbor. Close to 20 naval vessels, including eight battleships and more than 300 aircraft were destroyed. As a result of the attack that happened near Honolulu, more than 2,400 Americans were killed.

“They missed significant targets the oil fields the reserve fuel.” Rouse said.

Larry Huffman, describes himself as a history lover, who understands the value of those with the Pearl Harbor experience

“When those guys have an opinion about something you have to listen to them more than you do everybody, they just got more right to say something about it and should be listened more than anybody else.” History enthusiast, Larry Huffman said.

Congress designated December 7th as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the distinction was made August 1994.

Many call the soldiers in this era, part of the greatest generation as the events at Pearl Harbor, one of many that brought the United States into World War II.

Jimmy Durham, too young to remember an uncle who fought in the war, does recall how his family dealt with it.

“I do remember my mother, my grandmother everybody praying for him every night. I remember when he came home from the war there was a big celebration.” Greenville, Jimmy Durham said.

While the number of survivors are dwindling, those who have served in many branches of the armed forces find refuge in the American Legion with fellow soldiers.

“At the legion we have about 45 or 50 of our members who are still World War 2 Veterans; they don’t get around much anymore.” Rouse said.

In many counties across the country there are walls to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, in Greenville the Veterans wall is at County Square. It’s open for the public to see at any time.

Every year a big remembrance event is held at Pearl Harbor Visitor Center, in Hawaii hosted by the National Park Service and the United States Navy, because of Covid that celebration is small this year.