The Upstate remembers those killed in recent mass shootings

Monday night a local church opened its doors for a candlelight vigil to remember those who lost their lives in recent mass shootings.

Those who took the time to attend said that people matter and families are mourning and tonight was important to remember that.

The evening started with singing and remembering those who were killed over the weekend.

Jack Logan founder of “Put Down the Guns Now Young People” and “No Limit Holy Temple” came together to pray for the victims families.

People held candles and said silent prayers while the victims names were read. Each flame lit to remember a life.

“It could have been here, it could have happened here. I would want people to remember my family members,” said Michelle Simmons, she attended the vigil.

While Michelle, like many of the other mourners did not know the victims in Texas or Ohio, concern for the fellow man brought her out to pray for them.

Huey Shellman is an elder at “No Limit Holy Temple” and says getting involved in the community and in young peoples lives matters.

“as a community and church we just need to get together and do what they used to do in the old time, the community raised these children and we got outside of that,” said, Huey Shellman, an Elder at the church.

Connecting with community is Jack Logan’s passion and even after the candles are blown out, the desire in his heart remains to make a difference in the lives of those affected by gun violence.

“some of those people are my sisters and brothers in Christ and we are suppose to love on them.” says Logan.

Monday’s vigil in Greenville was one of many held across the country. There have been 251 mass shootings in the U.S. this year, that means shootings in which at least 4 people…were shot.