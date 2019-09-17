The Who’s Roger Daltrey visits Greenville to tour St. Francis cancer center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours St. Francis opened a new cancer center today inside its downtown Greenville hospital campus, which is the only one of its kind in the Southeast.

Roger Daltrey, the lead singer of the rock band The Who, stopped by the hospital to tour the new center and meet its first patients.

The center is called the Hawkins Family Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Center. This is the first hospital center in the southeast that’s dedicated specifically to those with cancer from the ages of 15 and 39.

It was funded by various local donors, Hawkins Family, First Citizens Bank and Teen Cancer America.

Roger Daultrey is a cofounder of Teen Cancer America. He flew to Greenville in the middle of The Who’s world tour to visit the center and speak with patients.

The center has special lights that adapt to a circadian rhythm so patients can sleep better. There’s a guitar that Roger Daltrey and bandmate Pete Townshend signed on display.

The center has four patient rooms, a nursing station, an open concept lounge with a kitchen, an exercise room and family bathroom.

The center was designed specifically for younger adults with cancer, which is something that Daltrey says he and Townshend are passionate about creating.

“It’s so obvious,” he says. “Adolescents and young adults, teenagers, are so different than children and older people….they’re in the hospital system… if it’s ok for children to have a nursery with teddy bears and rainbows on the wall and it’s ok for adults to have a lounge with tv and all the things they like to do. why is there nothing for adolescents? It just made sense.”

The Who performs in Atlanta September 18th.