PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- “The wrath of God.” That’s how one Pickens County man described the wind that came roaring through Wednesday night, leaving behind devastation for some homeowners and a busy day for the National Weather Service along with emergency crews.

“I heard a roar that got louder, and louder and I said, time to head to the basement,” said Pickens County Resident whose home was damaged in Wednesday night’s storm, Tom Crumpton.

Emerging from the basement, Tom Crumpton did not expect all of the damage he saw to his home and property.

“I have sheetrock falling on the inside and stuff like that. When it was all over with and the rain started coming in, I knew it was pretty bad,” Crumpton said.

Much of the home he helped build is destroyed, same goes for his property. A handful of trees are blocking his driveway.

His land is one of several under the investigative eye of Trisha Palmer right now.

“This is a lot of damage for these people and this is just the first stop,” said Trisha Palmer with the National Weather Service out of Greenville-Spartanburg.

Palmer end goal out there was to better understand the storm and its track.

“What we’re looking for to determine tornado versus straight line winds, is the direction of tree fall,” Palmer explained.

She has a lot of ground to cover.

Billy Gibson with Pickens County Emergency Services told 7NEWS, it’s some of the worst storm damage he has seen in the area.

“What we’re seeing is it’s ranging from shingles missing and parts of roofs missing, and we have entire homes that have been completely destroyed,” Billy Gibson said from Pickens County Emergency Services.

Luckily, he said it could have been even worse.

“Very minor injuries, we did have a report of a woman trapped early on but luckily, the fire department is only about a mile away and we were able to make contact with her and get her out,” said Gibson.

Crumpton shared a similar outlook on it all. He along with his dog, Hank were the only ones home when the storm hit. Both are okay.

“He’s a good dog, very loyal, he ran right with me down the steps,” Crumpton said.

Even in the midst of destruction, he’s staying optimistic.

“Can’t let you get it down, it can all be rebuilt and fixed. I have a better view now with all the trees down,” said Crumpton.