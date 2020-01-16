Therapist charged with killing family faced fraud probe

This Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, booking photo released by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office shows Anthony Todt, who is charged with killing his wife, their three young children and a dog in an affluent suburb near Walt Disney World. The bodies were discovered Monday in Celebration, a community located near Orlando. (Osceola County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

OSECEOLA COUNTY, F.L. (AP) – A physical therapist charged with killing his wife, three children and dog in a home near Walt Disney World was being investigated for health care fraud in Connecticut.

Documents unsealed Wednesday in federal court in Connecticut show Anthony Todt was being investigated by federal agents for submitting fraudulent claims for physical therapy.

According to agents, the allegations involved Todt and his Colchester, Connecticut-base clinics submitting claims to Medicaid and private insurers for physical therapy services that weren’t given to patients.

Todt was charged Wednesday with the deaths of his wife, Megan, and their three children ranging in ages from 4 to 13.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.