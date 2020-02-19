They fell in love over chemo

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – From high school sweethearts to a college romance there are countless ways couples meet and fall in love.

For one Upstate couple they fell in love in what many would consider a hopeless place.

Shauna Johnson admits it wasn’t exactly love at first sight when she first saw Michael Bays on a dating app.

“I saw his profile several times. I didn’t stop on him,” she said.

The pictures Michael had on his profile weren’t exactly appealing to Shauna.

“I saw a lot of Clemson. A lot of orange,” she added. “But he kept popping up so finally I said well he’s really cute, so.”

So, Shauna swiped and they went on their first date.

“Then she fell immediately in love with me,” joked Michael.

“That is not what happened,” countered Shauna.

On that first date, Michael, a divorced dad raising two boys, brought up a topic you don’t normally consider first date material.

“When you have cancer you don’t just throw that on the table right off the bat when you first meet someone and it’s kind of a depressing first date conversation I guess you can say,” he said.

“We talked further and I found out he really was coming off a very long cancer battle that was scarier still,” said Shauna.

Scary but not scary enough to put the brakes on a second date that would come weeks later at a place Michael had become quite familiar with over the course of his battle with cancer.

“I found out he was still undergoing chemo and I assumed people had support systems for chemo. I said who’s going with you and when I found out he was doing it alone I asked if I could come,” said Shauna. “We fell in love at chemo which is crazy.”

Six months after their first date Shauna had a fainting episode.

“I don’t necessarily eat well so I assumed it was related to that,” explained Shauna.

Months of tests would reveal news Shauna never saw coming.

“I was diagnosed with lymphoma. Further tests indicated it’s something called Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia, which is a blood cancer which is nearly identical to what Mike has,” said Shauna.

It was a shocking turn for Shauna she does not see as a coincidence.

“It’s just such a crazy story and I think it happened for a reason,” she said.

“We kind of look at each other like ‘kinda glad you went through this’ in it’s own little crazy way,” added Michael.

Shauna and Mike have four kids between the two of them.

They’re now working out logistics for a wedding.