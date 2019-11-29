Third flu death confirmed in South Carolina

(WSPA) — State health officials report two more flu-related deaths in South Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said three people have died so far this season. All were at least 50 years old, according to DHEC’s weekly Flu Watch Report.

The most recent report is for the period from Nov. 17, 2019 to Nov. 23, 2019.

DHEC reports increased flu activity across the state with 26 people hospitalized in the most recent week.

North Carolina health officials have also reported three flu-related deaths this season.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the illness is contagious with symptoms ranging from mild to deadly.

The CDC recommends everyone at least 6 months old receive a yearly flu vaccine.

