‘This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.’ Upstate doctors update on rise of COVID cases

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Health officials in the Upstate met on Thursday to discuss COVID-19, saying several hospitals are within reach of a dire situation.

Speakers included Dr. Surabhi Gaur, Chief Medical Officer, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System Greenville, Dr. Wendell James, Chief Clinical Officer, Prisma Health in the Upstate, Dr. Matt Logan, Chief Medical Officer, Self Regional Healthcare, Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi, Chief Medical Officer-Quality, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, and Dr. Brad Mock, Chief Medical Officer, AnMed Health.

Dr. James said the situation is extremely serious and that the rate of rise is worse than before. If it continues this way, we will surpass the peak we saw in January and February.

Doctors agreed they are seeing the unvaccinated getting the most sick.

436 patients are currently in the hospital at Prisma. 410 have not been vaccinated. The people hospitalized, who were vaccinated, have underlying conditions, he said.

“This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Dr. Gaur said. She continued to say the people who are not getting vaccinated are contributing to the crisis.

These vaccines work and they are safe, it’s been proven over millions and millions of doses, according to Dr. Lombardozzi.

Dr. James emphasized the surge is straining systems and there is a shortage of nurses. He reminded that Pfizer is approved for those 12 and older. It won’t be approved for younger people until the 1st of the year.

Dr. Mock added they have more patients than they can accommodate. He advised against coming to the emergency department or urgent care if you just need a COVID test.

They continue to ask that you wear masks and wash your hands because this slow down the spread.

The full discussion can be watched here.