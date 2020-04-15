1  of  17
‘This is something Seneca’s going to remember’: Seneca still reeling after tornado

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA)- The City of Seneca is still reeling after a tornado tore through 17 miles early Monday morning and left destruction in its wake.

Nearly two days after the tornado hit, parts of the town still look like a war zone. Crews are working to clean up debris left behind as the tornado decimated houses and tore the tops off trees in its path.

“This is something Seneca’s going to remember,” said resident Robert Poole.

Poole is dealing with damage to his house and truck.

“I got a lot of damages on there, but you know me and my wife are good,” he said. “And that’s what counts.”

One person was killed and four or five others were hurt in the tornado, according to Seneca city administrator Scott Moulder.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in my life,” Moulder said.

The National Weather Service estimates the tornado had winds at 160 miles per hour and a width of half a mile at its widest.

When the storm hit after 3 a.m. Monday, 16-year-old Terrique Webb was playing video games in his room.

“Every other room is gone, except for mine really,” Webb said.

Fortunately, his brother wasn’t home when the twister tore through his brother’s bedroom.

“It just sounded like a big loud train coming through the house…like everything was shaking,” Webb said.

Other houses and cars throughout the city were also damaged or destroyed, but many are thankful that the toll on human life wasn’t worse.

Boulder said recovery could take six months to a year.

