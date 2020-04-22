Closings and Delays
'This Is Us' star Disney's first live action black prince

News

CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Actor Niles Fitch is making history as Disney’s first black live action prince.

Fitch plays Prince Tuma in the new Disney Plus science fiction fantasy film, “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.”

It is set to stream this summer.

Fitch, who is 18 years old, is best known for portraying the teenaged Randall Pearson on NBC’s “This Is Us.”

“Secret Society of Second-Born Royal” tells the story of Sam, a different type of Disney princess, played by Elizabeth Lee.

Fitch recently Tweeted the news of his star turn in the film.

