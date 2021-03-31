‘This isn’t just a house:’ Wounded Upstate veteran gifted free home

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man, Lance Corporal Brian Dunn, was wounded while serving our country; but on Wednesday, he received a new mortgage-free home in return for the sacrifices he made.

7 News was there as he saw his new home for the first time.

“This is a miracle, a blessing, that we could never have dreamed of. This is a dream come true for us,” Dunn said.

Brian Dunn is a veteran and an American hero, but he’s also a husband and a father to five children.

And while he’s already provided an invaluable service to our country, his number one goal is to provide a happy life for his family.

While serving in Iraq, Dunn suffered several severe injuries, and lost a friend, when the vehicle they were in ran over an IED and exploded.

That’s why Building Homes for Heroes wanted to do something special for Dunn by giving him a free home in Boiling Springs.

“It’s important to me that we live our best lives that we possibly can; and that is my personal way of honoring the sacrifice of my fallen brothers,” Dunn said.

Dunn said it’s the greatest gift he’s ever gotten.

“This isn’t just a house,” he said. “This is a life for our family. It’s the ability to provide and love and care for and give them all the opportunities in life that I never had.”

The house included purple accents for the purple-heart recipient, and more than enough room for joy and love.

Dunn said he’s already looking forward to all the memories that will be made in their new home.

“Just being able to be a whole, complete family. Sitting down around a table, having dinner together. Teaching our youngest to ride a bike,” he said.

Dunn is the 16th member of his family to serve in our nation’s armed forces.

Building Homes for Heroes has gifted more than 250 homes for veterans across the nation.