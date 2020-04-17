1  of  17
Thousands of families plan to campout in backyard for National Backyard Campout

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – With many trails and nature parks closed due tp the coronavirus some people in the Upstate are eager to get outside and enjoy the weather.

Charlie Livingston and his son love enjoying the outdoors.

They’re members of an organization called Trail Life USA, which aims to expose young children and teens to Christ-filled outdoor experiences and basic lessons about survival.

“With Trail Life we’ve been camping three times, his troop does two campouts a year for the younger patrols and they do several more campouts per year for the older patrols,” Livingston said.

Tonight Charlie and his son plan to camp outside in their backyard along with many other families who are members of the organization across the country.

“We are going to make marshmallow s’mores on the fire, and we are going to be staying in the tent all night,” Livingston said.

According to Mark Hancock, the CEO of Trail Life USA, around 5,000 families have registered for the campout tonight. He said he hopes this will allow the families to create fun memories during this tough time.

Livingston and his son plan to cook on the grill, spark up a camp fire, make some s’mores and end the night reading and watching movies.

Hancock said members will communicate with other participating members online while camping in their backyards.

For more information about Trail Life USA, please visit their website.

