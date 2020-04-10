Thousands of seed packets ordered through Greenville County Seed Library delivery website

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order on Monday ordering all residents in South Carolina to stay at home to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

As temperatures begin to climb into the upper 70’s and flowers begin to bloom this can be challenging for those who have the urge to step outdoors to enjoy the nice weather.

But even at home, there are plenty of outdoor activities that allow people to enjoy the weather at a safe social distance such as going on a jog around the neighborhood or even starting a garden.

In February of 2019, Greenville Soil and Water partnered with Greenville County Library System to create the Seed Library, a free resource that allows people in the community to try their hand at growing new produce or flowers.

“It’s spring, it’s the perfect time to get your garden going, we’re about to transition into summer crops. When COVID-19 broke out we thought about how we can still serve the people of Greenville County,” Shelby Cohen, community relations coordinator at Greenville Soil and Water said.

Cohen told us with the help from a grant donated by Duke Energy, they are now able to deliver seeds to those who still want to garden. She said this is a resource that could allow new growers such as children to try their hand at gardening for the very first time.

Meg Whiteley, urban farm manager at Hub City Farmer’s Market shared with us a few tips to help those who are new growers:

Use any flower pot or a clean small container

Do not water your seeds using a faucet, buy or create your own watering can

Make sure to not overwater the seeds

Slowly transition your plant outside by letting it sit outside for an hour each day then bringing it back inside, and increasing the hours each time.

If it’s cold or windy outside wait to transition the plant

Keep the plant near a sunny window

Read the back of each seed packet to know the best time to plant the seeds

According to Whiteley, Hub City Farmer’s Market will remain open and they are operating under the governor’s guidelines. She said Hub City Farmer’s Market has several programs to help people gain access to healthy fruit and vegetables such as providing incentives for those who use EBT and SNAP at the Saturday Market.

The Seed Library is open year round and right now they are offering deliveries. To promote social distancing, they urge those who want seeds to visit their website, choose three packages of seeds, and schedule a delivery day.

Since the launch of the online seed delivery service last week, the Seed Library has received 1,584 requests for 7,691 seed packets.

For more information about the Seed library please visit their website.