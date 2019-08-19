Thousands of students head back to school

(WSPA) — Thousands of area students start a new school year on Monday.

Spartanburg, Anderson, Cherokee and Union counties are among Upstate school districts that will welcome students back to the classroom. Several schools across western North Carolina also mark the first day of school Monday.

Greenville, Pickens and Abbeville counties start Tuesday.

Some of Spartanburg County’s seven school districts are experiencing tremendous growth. Many students in those districts will celebrate new school years in new buildings, including Reidville Elementary School in School District 5; Boiling Springs High School in District 4; Spartanburg High School in District 7 and Fairforest Middle School in District 6.

Drivers are urged to watch for extra traffic, including school buses and students walking and riding bicycles to school.

Tomorrow is the big day for the majority of Spartanburg City schools. We all know the first few weeks back to school are… Posted by Spartanburg Police Department on Sunday, August 18, 2019

Click here for more on driver safety.

Back to school dates



Aug 19

Spartanburg Co.

Anderson Co.

Cherokee Co.

Union Co.

Oconee Co.

Greenwood Co. (D50, D51, D52)

Laurens Co. (D55, D56)

Buncombe Co.

Yancey Co.

Mitchell Co.

Madison Co.

Haywood Co.

Jackson Co. (SM District)

Swain Co.

Graham Co.

Aug. 20

Greenville Co.

Pickens Co.

Abbeville Co.

Aug. 21

Transylvania Co.

Aug. 26

Henderson Co.

McDowell Co.

Macon Co. (Franklin Area, Highlands Area, Natahala Area)

Franklin Co.