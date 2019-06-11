1 dead, thousands without power after crash in US-25 in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Scene of crash along US-25 in Greenville County, June 10, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - One person is dead after a crash that has knocked out power to over 3,200 people in Greenville County, Monday evening.

The crash happened along US-25 near Portsmouth Drive, just south of Furman University, around 6:30pm.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office says one person has died in the crash.

According to Duke Energy, 3,270 customers are without power as a result of the crash.

A 7News crew reported seeing a medical helicopter at the scene and downed power lines along the road.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.