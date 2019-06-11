News

1 dead, thousands without power after crash in US-25 in Greenville Co.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 08:11 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:03 PM EDT

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - One person is dead after a crash that has knocked out power to over 3,200 people in Greenville County, Monday evening.

The crash happened along US-25 near Portsmouth Drive, just south of Furman University, around 6:30pm.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office says one person has died in the crash.

According to Duke Energy, 3,270 customers are without power as a result of the crash.

A 7News crew reported seeing a medical helicopter at the scene and downed power lines along the road.

