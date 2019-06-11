1 dead, thousands without power after crash in US-25 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - One person is dead after a crash that has knocked out power to over 3,200 people in Greenville County, Monday evening.
The crash happened along US-25 near Portsmouth Drive, just south of Furman University, around 6:30pm.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office says one person has died in the crash.
According to Duke Energy, 3,270 customers are without power as a result of the crash.
A 7News crew reported seeing a medical helicopter at the scene and downed power lines along the road.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Help ID suspect after attempted bank robbery in Greenville Co.
- EF-0 tornado touched down in Rutherford Co., NWS confirms
- Man faces attempted murder, assault charges after incident at Spartanburg motel
- I-40 westbound: 1 lane reopens after rockslide in Haywood Co.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Alabama gov OKs chemical castration for some sex offenders
- Officer claims retaliation for urging warnings on shootings
- Police: 4 found dead in waterway near US-Mexico border
- Colorado land agency asked to delay federal oil, gas leases